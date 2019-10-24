Dothan police hunt for stabbing suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are searching for a suspect in the wake of a stabbing on Kristie Road.
They got a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night that a man had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition for immediate surgery.
According to Captain Will Glover, Dothan Police started a manhunt for the suspect immediately afterward, and as of 10:30 p.m., had not found him.
They have spoken to witnesses and think they have identified the suspect.
Captain Glover said they will stay out as long as necessary to find the man they’re looking for and keep people in the immediate area safe.
