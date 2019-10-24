Friday Night Fever Week 9: Scores & Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 9 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Multiple games were moved from Friday to Thursday this week, so there are more Thursday games than usual!
Thursday:
- Billingsley at Lanett
- Verbena at Loachapoka
- Goshen at Highland Home
- Samson at Luverne
- Selma (6A) at Aliceville
- Beulah at Pike Road
- Bullock County at Montgomery Academy
- Saint James at Southside-Selma
- Headland at Montgomery Catholic
- Trinity Presbyterian at B.T. Washington
- Marbury at Bibb County
- Park Crossing at Carver, Montgomery
Friday:
- Davidson at Lee
- Slocomb at Opp
- Clarke County at Andalusia
- Pike Co at Straughn
- Pleasant Home at Brantley
- Wadley at Notasulga
- Beauregard at Tallassee
- Smiths Station at Prattville
- Dadeville at Prattville Christian
- Oak Grove at Holtville
- Muscle Shoals at Wetumpka
- Clarke Prep at Hooper Academy
- Charles Henderson at Valley
- CPC at Auburn
- Vigor at Opelika
- Glenwood at Lee-Scott
- Lanier at Dothan
- Greenville at Carroll
- ACA at Ashford
- Jeff Davis at Enterprise
