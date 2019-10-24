Grace period ending for new Alabama road laws

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officers are set to begin ticketing drivers who break two of the newest Alabama road laws on Nov. 1.
The backseat seat belt law and anti-road rage law went into effect Sept. 1, but for nearly the past two months there has been a trial period where officers have just given out warnings instead of tickets for the offenses.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said this is a time for education, so everyone knows and is ready for the new laws on Nov. 1.
“It’s all about safety, saving lives, reducing injuries,” Johnson said.
Leigh Ann Browne is a full time Uber and Lyft Driver in Huntsville. She is excited for the new laws to really be enforced.
“It’s going to protect a bunch of people,” Browne said.
Browne says more than half of the people who ride in the backseat of her car don’t wear their seat belt.
Starting November 1st though, she'll officially have the law behind her when asking backseat riders to buckle up.
“I’m more inclined and have been lately to say ‘Are you buckled?' or 'Buckle up for safety!’” Browne said.
As far as the anti-road rage law, Browne said she sees people cruising in the left lane all the time.
But with the grace period coming to a close soon, don’t expect to get off lightly.
“That is your warning, your warning isn’t when you get stopped,” Johnson said. “Law enforcement officers in this state are going to start enforcing it November 1st.”
