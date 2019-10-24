Highland Home self-reports violation, vacates 6 wins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highland Home’s football season has done a complete 180 due to a self-reported violation.
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the school will be placed on probation for one year after violating the AHSAA eligibility rules. The AHSAA says Highland Home played an ineligible student, which is in violation of the AHSAA’s Bona Fide Transfer Rule.
The Flying Squadron now forfeits all games won that that ineligible student participated in. It results in Highland Home forfeiting region wins over Central-Hayneville, Calhoun, Samson, Zion Chapel and Luverne as well as its non-region win over Verbena. The Flying Squadron goes from 7-1 to 1-7, and 1-5 in region play.
This result notably improves Luverne to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in region play.
