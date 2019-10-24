Historic marker, film screening set for Montgomery artist Bill Traylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new historic marker will be unveiled in downtown Montgomery Thursday to honor a local, yet world-renowned artist, William “Bill” Traylor.
The marker ceremony will coincide with the screening of a new film about the artist. It will be shared with the public around 2 p.m. at the corner of North Lawrence Street and Monroe Street. That’s where Traylor used to sit and work on the street.
Traylor’s work focused on capturing life in Alabama from his roots in Dallas County to the state capital’s Monroe Street where he lived and drew his art.
According to a biography provided by filmmaker Jeffery Wolf, Traylor was born into slavery in 1853. Having never learned to read or write, he did farm labor until the late 1920s. In his late 80s, the weak and homeless Traylor started to draw, pulling from memories of his days on a plantation to the changing cultures he was seeing in the African-American community of the early 20th Century.
He painted nearly 1,000 pieces in the short span between 1939 and 1942, and his “art is the sole body of work made by a black artist of his era to survive,” Wolf said.
The marker will help kick-off two public screenings of a new documentary that focuses on Traylor’s life and art. Titled Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, the documentary can be seen at 7 p.m. and again Friday at 5 p.m. at the Capri Theatre in Old Cloverdale.
“His life ultimately spanned slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, segregation and the Great Migration—which led most of his children away from the South,” Wolf said. “Traylor’s generation had little and struggled inestimably; yet they stood together, persisted, and laid the groundwork for the coming era of Civil Rights.”
According to ArtNet, many of Traylor’s works can be found in the collections of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Milwaukee Art Museum, among others.
Additionally, some pieces can be found at Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, which is displaying a sampling of Traylor’s drawings that were featured in the film.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.