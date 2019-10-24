Inmate escapes from correctional facility in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for an inmate who escaped a state correctional facility in Wilcox County.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Austin Hall escaped from the Camden Work Release where he was serving a sentence for multiple property crimes. He is 5-feet-9-inches and weighs 180 pounds, and he should be approached with caution.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hall should call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
