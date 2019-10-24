Inmate escapes from correctional facility in Wilcox County

Inmate escapes from correctional facility in Wilcox County
Austin Hall escaped from the Camden Work Release where he was serving a sentence for multiple property crimes. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | October 24, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 12:25 PM

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for an inmate who escaped a state correctional facility in Wilcox County.

According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Austin Hall escaped from the Camden Work Release where he was serving a sentence for multiple property crimes. He is 5-feet-9-inches and weighs 180 pounds, and he should be approached with caution.

Austin Hall escaped from the Camden Work Release where he was serving a sentence for multiple property crimes.
Austin Hall escaped from the Camden Work Release where he was serving a sentence for multiple property crimes. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hall should call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.