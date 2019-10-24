Massive, early morning raid begins at state prison in Union Springs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says it’s conducting a major search for contraband at the Bullock County Correctional Facility in Union Springs.
The raid, which includes more than 300 law enforcement officials, started at 4 a.m. and has already recovered makeshift weapons, contraband cell phones and drugs, according to ADOC.
A final count on what investigators find won’t be available until the search is complete.
Agencies that are helping with the search include the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 Unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Lee and Russell County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as officers from the Auburn, Opelika and Eufaula police departments, are also assisting.
ADOC says this is its seventh major joint operation since February and is “a deliberate move to find and eliminate contraband that is the leading cause for crime and violence inside state prisons.”
The prison holds more than 1,500 inmates.
