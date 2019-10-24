MPS buys Holy Cross, plans to relocate BTW students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has approved the $1.5 million purchase of the campus of the now former Holy Cross Episcopal School as the new home for Booker T. Washington Magnet High School.
“We all agreed because so many things have been considered that an option is better than no option,” said FAME Board President, Jeanne Charbonneau.
BTW students have been meeting at the Old Hayneville Road Elementary School building since a fire at their original campus in 2018, leaving stakeholders with concerns over moving the high school into another elementary school.
“As that property stands, it is not really suitable. It’s going into another elementary school. It was one of the primary complaints about going into Hayneville Road is that it is not a facility suitable for an arts magnet high school,” Charbonneau said. “They (MPS Board) know that. They understand that and one of the attractions of that particular property is that it has property with it. It’s 16 acres, and there is a plan to build.”
She said that ultimately the goal is to have a better environment for the students to thrive and this new location offers space to build areas that other high schools might not need.
“We have received assurances that stakeholder input will be solicited and will be incorporated into the plans," she said. "If we can get the kind of soundproofing that we need for the performing arts magnets. If we can get the kind of flooring and space that we need for the dancers. If there is really a two-way communication, it has great potential and we are very excited about that.”
MPS officials say that there are still some details to work out regarding construction, and once that is complete they will be comfortable setting a timeline for students to move to the new location.
Holy Cross Episcopal School is located off Bell Road. That school closed over the summer due to declining enrollment.
