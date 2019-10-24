MPS invites public to town hall Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is holding a special town hall Thursday night that may be of interest to many parents.
Parents and the community will get an update on MPS progress and have an opportunity to submit questions and hopefully get some of those questions answered.
In February of 2017, the Alabama State Board of Education authorized intervention for MPS based on criteria that must be substantially improved. That includes Student Academic Achievement and Financial Failings. In Montgomery, only 27 percent of MPS students were reading and performing math skills on grade level as compared to the state average of 41 percent. The Montgomery Board’s General Fund reserve balance lingered at about 75 percent of its required fund balance since 2014.
As part of the intervention, several schools were closed, properties were sold, and remaining schools made cutbacks.
The town hall meeting is open to the public. It will be at Carver High School from 6 to 7 p.m.
