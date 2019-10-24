Police: Early morning accident caused by shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An accident early Thursday turned out to be caused by the driver being shot.
Early Thursday morning Dothan Police were called to a single-vehicle accident near W. Powell Street and Edgewood Drive.
Police say the accident was caused because the driver had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Thursday morning after daylight investigators returned to the area to search for clues.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dothan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (334)793-7000.