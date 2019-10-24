Suspect arrested during Atlanta Highway business robbery

Suspect arrested during Atlanta Highway business robbery
Philip Johnson was arrested in connection to a robbery at a business on the Atlanta Highway. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | October 24, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:55 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store employee was arrested at the scene of the crime Wednesday evening, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Philip Johnson, 25, is accused of robbing a business in the 7000 block of Atlanta Highway around 6:30 p.m. Investigators say as he was committing the crime, he pulled a taser and threatened to use it against an employee.

Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a bond of $20,000.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.