Suspect arrested during Atlanta Highway business robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a store employee was arrested at the scene of the crime Wednesday evening, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Philip Johnson, 25, is accused of robbing a business in the 7000 block of Atlanta Highway around 6:30 p.m. Investigators say as he was committing the crime, he pulled a taser and threatened to use it against an employee.
Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a bond of $20,000.
