Tom Brown Village residents react after the loss of Kamille McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shocked, saddened, and complete disbelief - just some of the words folks in Tom Brown Village used to describe their feelings after the loss of Kamille “Cupcake" McKinney.
“Devastated. Devastated along with the community,” said James Mason III, Pastor of the Birmingham Bible Church.
But that is the reaction throughout the community. “Cupcake" was abducted from Tom Brown Village eleven days ago. Everyone held on to whatever hope they had, praying that she would be returned unharmed.
Once the news broke on Tuesday night that her remains were found, that hope turned to disbelief.
Lakeitha Davis set up a memorial at her home near the entrance into the village. “The results from last night has just really gotten to my soul. It’s like it’s one of my kids,” Davis said.
“We have been praying for little Kamille for quite some time now. I really felt like she’s a part of my family now. And so we are devastated,” said Pastor Mason.
Mason also added Cupcake touched the entire world and they will remain prayerful throughout the grieving process.
