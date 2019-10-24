Troy University’s Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity suspended

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a three-week long investigation into hazing allegations against its chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, Troy University found the fraternity was in violation of the university’s policy against hazing.
“We did find some things that were consistent with fraternity policy, fraternity rituals, university policies that would be construed as hazing. So, therefore, the chapter has been sanctioned," Herbert Reeves, Troy University’s dean of student services, said.
The fraternity will remain under suspension for the remainder of the university’s fall semester.
“It did consist of some things like sleep deprivation, excessive calisthenics, the use of alcohol, those type of things," Reeves said.
As a part of the suspension, fraternity members will not be able to participate in any on-campus or social activities.
“Anything social, anything intramural or athletic in nature. Things such as their new member swaps with the sororities, but also the fraternity can have no social events. They can’t participate in intramurals. They can’t participate in homecoming activities. Basically, they can exist, or they can have a business meeting if it’s in regards to, you know, chapter business," Reeves said.
This is the second fraternity this semester to be suspended at the university. In September, the university’s chapter of Sigma Chi was suspended for similar allegations.
“With Sigma Chi, you had more individual members that were doing things on their own. With DKE (Delta Kappa Epsilon), it’s going to be more of a chapter issue," Reeves said.
Reeves said he hopes these suspensions serve as a warning for the university’s other organizations.
“Zero tolerance. Zero tolerance. You know, if it’s reported, we’re going to deal with it. If it’s reported, our policy says that, you know, there’s an immediate suspension pending an investigation and then the results," Reeves said.
According to Reeves, the university will re-evaluate both fraternities at the end of this semester and decide whether or not their suspensions should be lifted.
