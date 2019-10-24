Volunteer chaplains helping Birmingham police officers deal with the loss of Cupcake

Pastor Taylor has been a volunteer police chaplain for three years. Taylor is pastor of Rebirth Christian Mission. Some officers took part in a noon prayer vigil at one church for Kamille and her family . Taylor says last night as soon as news broke of the death of the young girl he began speaking and supporting officers. The pastor says it’s better for officers to decompress. To speak to others. Let their feelings and emotions be known and certainly not try to bottle them up.