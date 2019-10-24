WSFA to air Magic City Classic Parade Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 78th Magic City Classic kicks off Saturday afternoon, but before that are the festivities to help celebrate the event.
One of those events includes the Magic City Classic Parade Saturday morning at 8 a.m. WSFA 12 News will air the parade live as it happens. The parade will travel through downtown Birmingham and will feature both schools’ marching bands and dance teams. The parade will be lead by the famous McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the Magic City Classic Ambassador NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Admission is free.
Other Classic events going on this weekend can be found below:
Classic Kickoff — The Classic Kickoff is the official start of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic. Presented by Coca-Cola, the event brings together fans and supporters of both schools as the AAMU and ASU cheerleaders will be on-hand. From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the BJCC East Ballroom, enjoy a night of fun and camaraderie with DJ Chris Coleman and great food.
Classic Friday Night — kick off Classic Eve with performances from Levelle, Karyn White, The Whispers and headliner Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. The show will be held at the Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203. The doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7:30 pm. You can purchase tickets here.
Magic City Classic Game — Kickoff at Legion Field in the 78th edition of the Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Magic City Classic Postgame Concert — Rapper, songwriter and media personality 2 Chainz will headline the postgame concert. The concert will begin immediately following the conclusion of the game. The concert ticket is included in the price of a ticket to the game.
