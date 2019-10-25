Alabama prison inmate dead from head injury

Elmore Correctional Inmate Robert Green died Wednesday after suffering a head injury, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff | October 25, 2019 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 4:48 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an inmate suffered fatal head injuries at the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Elmore Correctional Facility.

ADOC says a correctional officer found inmate Robert Green suffering from a head injury around midnight Wednesday. The 51-year-old Pinson native was transported to an area hospital where he died around 2:45 a.m.

The circumstances that led to Green’s head injury and death are under investigation. An autopsy is pending.

Green was serving a 20-year sentence on sexual abuse and sodomy convictions out of Jefferson County.

