Appeals court dismisses request to intervene over MPD officer’s murder trial venue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has dismissed the state’s petition for writ of mandamus in Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith’s murder trial.
The appeals court said the petition was filed outside the seven-day window.
Prosecutors had asked the appeals court to intervene and order Circuit Judge Philip Ben McLauchlin Jr., to change the venue for the trial.
The state argued the petition was timely, despite being outside the seven-day window, as they had learned new information that WSFA 12 News produces newscasts for the Dothan station WDFX, which also airs in Dale County. They said the trial venue wasn’t outside WSFA 12 News’ media footprint.
Earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court granted a petition from the defense for a judicial recusal and a new trial venue due to Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin’s comments on the credibility of Smith’s testimony.
The purpose of the new trial venue was to avoid exposing potential jurors to the judge’s statement, which meant the trial must be moved outside the media reach.
McLauchlin moved the trial venue to Dale County, his former circuit, and had recently denied the state’s motion for reconsidering the trial venue.
The trial is set for Nov. 18. The state is not asking for the date of the trial to be changed.
Smith is charged with murder in the Feb. 25, 2016 on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn.
