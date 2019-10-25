Crime Stoppers awards tipster for assistance in arrests of Kamille McKinney murder suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers announced Friday morning in an exclusive interview with WBRC that a tipster has received an award for providing assistance in the arrest of two suspects in connection to Kamille McKinney’s kidnapping.
Crime Stoppers Chairman Frank Barefield confirmed a portion of the reward, originally announced as $20,000, has been issued to the tipster but said the amount given will not be released.
Barefield said that after numerous anonymous donations, the Crime Stoppers reward exceeded $35,000 prior to Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown being charged Thursday with capital murder.
Stallworth and Brown are both booked at Jefferson County Jail without bond.
Barefield said determining factors into how much of the reward was awarded depends on the type of tip received, when it was received and how important the tip was in the involvement of the case.
“We don’t ever disclose the amount of the reward or what the type was because doing so might help identify the tipster. As you know, all of our tipsters are anonymous,” Barefield said.
Crime Stoppers received over 400 tips during the 10-day search for Kamille. Barefield said a news conference is scheduled for Friday to discuss what possible good can come from Kamille’s loss.
“Although there’s nothing that can possibly bring her back, Crime Stoppers is going to try to do something that will stop this from happening again,” Barefield said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.