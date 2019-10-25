Food for Thought 10/24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Note: This report is shorter than most because health inspectors were in training this week. There were no low scores reported and only a few high scores.
High Scores
Walk-On Bistreaux & Bar (7801 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
A Touch of Soul Cafe (115 Montgomery St.): 98
Arby’s (3853 Atlanta Hwy.): 96
