Foul play not suspected in death of ADOC inmate

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to investigate the death of one of its inmates.
Last Friday Ricky Gilliand was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:05 a.m. at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility. Officers entered with medical staff and found Gilliand, 46, was dead.
Agents in the investigation and intelligence division began investigating Gilliand’s cause of death. They found that foul play is not suspected.
Gilliand’s cause of death is pending autopsy results.
