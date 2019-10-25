Funeral arrangements for Kamille McKinney announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A celebration of life for Kamille McKinney is scheduled for this weekend.
The funeral for Kamille, affectionately known as “Cupcake,” and burial are scheduled for Sunday. The former will take place at New Beginnings Christian Ministry at 1 p.m. on Sunday. A burial at Elmwood Cemetery will follow.
Family says the public is welcome.
New Beginnings Christian Ministry is located at 501 Mountain Drive in Birmingham. Elmwood Cemetery is at 600 Martin Luther King Drive.
