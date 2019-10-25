Honor Flag to be displayed at Firefighter Combat Challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A U.S. Honor Flag will on display this weekend to honor one of Alabama’s fallen firefighters.
The honor flag is one of the highest honors for a fallen firefighter. The flag is being displayed this weekend at the Montgomery Firefighter Combat Challenge ahead of the funeral for fallen Equality Firefighter Michael Johnston. Johnson was killed when his firetruck overturned on Oct. 21.
Christopher Heisler the President and CEO of Honor Networks says it is an honor to be able to bring the flag to Alabama to honor Johnson.
“It's an honor for us. It's an honor for him a single American flag that's honored so many heroes all over the nation, a single American flag.”
Heisler says this particular flag has traveled all over the world, even on the last space shuttle to the International Space Station. Each time the flag is touched, brand new custom gloves are worn.
“When we’re done with all the events here in Alabama, all of those gloves will be surrendered to firefighter Johnson’s family,” Heisler said.
During the combat challenge the flag will be displayed in a special case, due to the inclement weather. Heisler said the weather doesn’t keep the firefighters away, so it won’t keep the Honor Network away either.
“We're going to be working with some officials here to have the flag available for folks to see, to take pictures of it and to learn more about this national treasure that is in Montgomery,” Heisler said.
The U.S. Honor Flag will be presented at Johnson’s funeral which is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.