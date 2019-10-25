Jemison man killed in ATV crash Thursday night

JEMISON, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chilton County man has died in an ATV crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says 59-year-old Jemison resident Ovis Rhodes Jr. was killed Thursday night when the 2017 Honda Rancher ATV he was operating left the road and overturned.
Investigators said Rhodes was not using a helmet and died after being ejected from the ATV.
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Chilton County 163, near Chilton County 51. That’s approximately four miles north of Jemison.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
