Man convicted after traffic stop turns to threats against Ala. officer, family

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It began as a simple traffic stop, but more than two years later the driver of that vehicle found himself hearing a jury say “guilty” for making numerous threats against Opp police officers, as well as one officer’s family.
The suspect, 33-year-old Opp resident Shon Darrell Coleman, or “Paper Sack” as some call him, was pulled over by an Opp police officer on July 23, 2017, and cited for driving with a switched plate.
Prosecutors said Coleman’s threats started during the traffic stop. “Better wear your vests,” he told the responding officers. But the threats didn’t end there. They only escalated.
Prosecutors said after the traffic stop, Coleman logged onto social media and found the officer’s Facebook profile, then sent him a message.
The Facebook message read: "Ima pay 2000 to find out your where abuts. A week after watch what happens. Hope u dnt have kids or a wife. It’s a direct hit. But I will spare if get bk with me b4 Tuesday.”
And then prosecutors said Coleman sought out the officer as he was assisting with an unrelated crime scene. There, prosecutors say Coleman told the officer that if things didn’t go his way, they were going to have problems.
Coleman, whom police say dubbed himself “the captain of these streets,” then told the officer he was going to get his “chopper,” a slang term for an AK-47. He’s said to have then started counting officers on the scene and concluded with “200 rounds will lay everybody down.”
Coleman is said to have repeatedly boasted to officers of a prior incident where he threatened to kill another Opp police officer until that officer left him alone. It didn’t work in this case, however. Coleman was arrested and charged with intimidating a witness, as well as harassment.
It’s unclear if he knew his interactions with the officers were captured on the body cameras they were wearing, but the video was ultimately played to a Covington County jury, which returned with a verdict shortly after being sent to deliberate.
“The jury was able to see first-hand how egregious Coleman’s conduct was,” said District Attorney Walt Merrell. And they got to see something else, the DA added, “the exemplary conduct of the Opp Police Department.”
“This defendant is dangerous," added Assistant District Attorney Nikki Stephens, who prosecuted the case. “His prior conduct and his conduct resulting from a simple traffic stop was extreme and won’t be tolerated in this County.”
Coleman remains in custody after his bond was revoked based on still-pending drug cases.
Coleman has crossed paths with law enforcement before and has four prior felony convictions for shooting or discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building or vehicle, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and first-degree possession of marijuana.
Those convictions, though unrelated, will play a role in the sentencing phase of this case.
While the law states that a felony witness intimidation conviction could bring up to 10 years in prison - as well as three months in county lockup on the harassment conviction - it won’t happen in Coleman’s case.
Because this is considered a violent crime, Coleman’s sentencing will be governed under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act, which means he’s now facing between 15-99 years, or life, in prison.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 17.
