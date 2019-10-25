Man convicted of 2016 Montgomery murder sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over a month after a jury convicted him for the 2016 murder of Gregory Keon Smith, defendant Antuan Johnson learned his fate before a judge.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Judge Jimmy Pool sent Johnson to prison for 90 years.
Johnson, who was 21 at the time of the homicide, was in the parking lot outside a party being held by hundreds of teenagers in a building off the Southern Boulevard. That’s where he saw a vehicle drive by which, according to Bailey, was occupied by rival gang members.
Johnson opened fire on the vehicle but missed. Instead, he fatally struck Smith, an innocent bystander.
Of the sentence, Bailey said “This will go a long way to ensure that this defendant is held accountable for his actions and that a message is sent that violence will not be tolerated in our community.”
