Man wanted for robbing Montgomery business at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a business at gunpoint.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of Troy Highway. A man came into the business armed with a black handgun and robbed it of an undetermined amount of money.
If you have any information about this suspects identity or whereabouts, please called the police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP. You can also use CrimeStoppers new number 1-833-AL1-STOP.
