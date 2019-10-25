Man wanted for robbing Montgomery business at gunpoint

Man wanted for robbing Montgomery business at gunpoint
Montgomery police are searching for a man they say is wanted for robbing a business at gunpoint. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | October 25, 2019 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 12:50 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a business at gunpoint.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of Troy Highway. A man came into the business armed with a black handgun and robbed it of an undetermined amount of money.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of Troy Highway. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.

If you have any information about this suspects identity or whereabouts, please called the police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP. You can also use CrimeStoppers new number 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.