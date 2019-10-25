Police: Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged after a man was robbed in Montgomery, police say.
According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, Justin Alexander, 22, is charged with robbery first degree.
The charge is related to a robbery which happened near the intersection of Piedmont Drive and Gateway Drive Monday, Williams says. The victim told officers the suspect had a gun and stole his personal property.
According to court documents, the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone valued at $100.
Williams says Alexander was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody on Oct. 24 by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.
Alexander was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
