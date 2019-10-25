Second suspect in Kamille McKinney case back in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown are both in police custody Thursday night after being charged with capital murder for the death of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.
Brown has been held without bond since October 13 when she and Stallworth were connected to a Toyota Sequoia that matched the description of the vehicle used in the kidnapping of McKinney.
Stallworth, who was released last week on $500,000 bond, was re-arrested Thursday night and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The family of Patrick Stallworth released the following statement on Thursday:
We are deeply saddened by the death of little Kamille McKinney. We offer our heartfelt prayers and sympathy to her family, but we know this is not enough. This precious child should have had a chance to enjoy life and pursue her dreams.
We can’t find enough words to express our grief, and we are distraught by the fact that a member of the Stallworth family is charged with this heinous act. Patrick Stallworth’s fate will be determined by a system of laws – a system that we revere and respect.
Patrick was reared in a family with strong values. The actions he is alleged to have done in no way reflect who we are as a family. We ask that our family not be judged by the actions of one individual. We abhor senseless violence, and even more so, we condemn acts of violence against defenseless children.
We will continue to pray for the McKinney family. For us this too is a tragedy.
