Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after Troy police responded to a report about a shooting Thursday night and found the body of a 30-year-old woman.
Melissa Lanny Pelton was found dead shortly before 10 p.m. in the Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park. That’s in the 11,000 block of U.S. 231 South.
Officers found Pelton dead inside her home.
A suspect, who remains unnamed at this time, was taken into custody and transported to the Troy City Jail pending further investigation.
This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department with help from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Brundidge Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
