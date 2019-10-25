’We need as many people as we can out there searching for Aniah’: Mother of Homewood girl missing in Auburn talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/WTVM) - The mother of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard said Friday morning she knows her daughter is out there.
Angela Haley-Harris spoke to Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers on Good Day Extra about the ongoing search for her daughter.
The Auburn Police Division is asking the public for assistance locating Blanchard.
The 19-year-old reportedly last communicated with a friend on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just before midnight.
Blanchard’s mother said her debit card was last used Wednesday night around 11:30.
According to Auburn police, there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but the investigation will continue until Blanchard’s whereabouts are determined.
Blanchard is described as light in complexion, 5’6”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots, and black stockings.
Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V with Alabama tag# 49BS356. The whereabouts of her vehicle are not known.
Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.