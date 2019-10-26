New shopping, dinning options coming to EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve reported that some people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping, and they’ll have some new and some improved places to shop this year.
As we creep into one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year, there are plenty of new restaurants and stores for shoppers at EastChase to be excited about.
One new restaurant is Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Bar. They’ll be opening their doors to the public on Monday at 11 a.m.
“We’re just really excited to be in EastChase and this is a great time of year to open. You know it’s going to be busy. Everyone is getting ready to shop for the holidays and we’re just really looking forward to being a part of the community,” said Walk-Ons General Manager Ryan Ambrose.
Some stores opening up in time for the holiday season aren't new to Montgomery, but have relocated to EastChase or had a major remodel. Stores like Burlington, Bath and Body Works, Best Buy and Books-A-Million.
“We just opened. This will be our first holiday season in this location even though we’ve been in Montgomery for 15 years. The Montgomery shoppers have already proven that this is where they like to shop, where they like to spend their money. So, we are thrilled to be here to be able to provide the right solution for them and be a part of this holiday season,” said Best Buy General Manager Brent Sweat.
“We just want to welcome everyone to the new Books-A-Million, our new BAM cafe, make sure they come and try out all that we have to offer. If they haven’t been here in a while they’ll be surprised to see the changes we’ve made,” said Books-A-Million General Manager Will Heral.
Best Buy and Books-A-Million are both open for business.
