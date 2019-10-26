University of Alabama student from Montgomery elected homecoming queen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - A University of Alabama student from Montgomery was named homecoming queen Friday night.
Olivia Rush is a communicative disorders major and member of Alpha Gamma Delta, according to the university.
Rush was selected through a student election. More than 10,000 votes were cast in the election.
Rush’s philanthropic focus is the university’s RISE Center. It is an early intervention and childhood preschool that integrates children with and without special needs in the same classroom.
Rush’s mother, Angie Wages Rush, was elected Alabama’s homecoming queen in 1985, the university said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.