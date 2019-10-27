ASU falls in triple overtime in 78th Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Magic City Classic will be a classic for years to come. The 78th chapter of this rivalry between Alabama State (3-4, 2-2) and Alabama A&M (5-3, 2-1) will be talked about for a long time to come.
In a triple-overtime affair, it was Alabama A&M who pulled out a 43-41 victory over the Hornets.
In Legion Stadium, the Hornets led 21-7 at halftime after wide receiver Michael Jefferson hauled in two touchdown passes.
But in the second half, the Bulldogs would storm back and tie the game before both teams would trade blow for blow, extending into overtime and beyond.
Up next for Alabama State is yet another road game. They’ll travel to Mississippi Valley State next Saturday. That game will kick off at 1 p.m.
