Man charged with murder after Etowah Co. teen shot dead at a party

ATTALLA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18 year old at a party Sunday morning in Attalla.
The victim, Kalab Blake Whitworth, was also one of five teens charged with murder for the 2018 death of another teen.
Police say Darren Isaiah Higgins has been charged with Whitworth’s murder.
According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. about a shooting that occurred at 525 Country Rd, during a party with 80 to 100 people present. Upon arrival Investigators learned that two people had been injured and transported to area hospitals by friends.
Authorities believe Whitworth was engaged in an altercation with a suspect who pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, striking him in the chest. It is believed the bullet exited the victim’s back and struck 21-year-old Alli Grace Tucker in the leg.
Tucker was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center and released shortly after treatment.
Whitmore was taken to Riverview Regional Medical Center, then transported by ambulance to UAB Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.