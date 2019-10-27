Huntingdon outlasts Averett in shootout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a game that combined for 76 points, it was Huntingdon (5-2, 4-0) coming out on top with the 41-35 win over Averett (5-2, 3-1).
Both teams combined for 854 yards in the shootout in Montgomery. Both quarterbacks combined for seven touchdown passes. Huntingdon’s Michael Lambert threw four touchdown passes of his own and completed 23-of-35 passes for 349 yards. Averett quarterback Jacob Wright was 12 of 24 for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Otis Porter had a day for Mike Turk’s Hawks. Porter had 194 receiving yards on 10 catches, including two for touchdowns.
The Hawks led 34-21 early in the fourth quarter before the Cougars would attempt to mount a comeback. Wright and Jarrod Mosby quickly answered Huntingdon’s score with a 65-yard touchdown pass to pull to within one score. Huntingdon answered right back with a touchdown of their own on the second play of the drive. Kobe Smith took off for a 46-yard touchdown run to extend Huntingdon’s lead back to two touchdowns.
But of course, Averett would have an answer for that as well. Neither team wanted to go down. Neither team wanted to give in. The Cougars got a 66-yard kickoff return to set them up nicely. Their drive would begin at the Huntingdon 13. They would punch it in five plays later from the 1-yard line. Wright would rush in for the score and the Cougars were back down by a single score.
Huntingdon’s offense would stall, going three-and-out, punting back to Averett. Wright threw one of his three interceptions in the game on the ensuing Averett possession, allowing Huntingdon one more chance to put things away. Averett still wouldn’t give in. They forced another three-and-out and got the ball back with 1:09 to play. Wright would be intercepted again however, and this time Huntingdon’s lead was safe for good.
The win makes four in a row for Huntingdon as the team heads into next Saturday’s game at Greensboro. That game will kick at noon.
