Huntingdon outlasts Averett in shootout

But of course, Averett would have an answer for that as well. Neither team wanted to go down. Neither team wanted to give in. The Cougars got a 66-yard kickoff return to set them up nicely. Their drive would begin at the Huntingdon 13. They would punch it in five plays later from the 1-yard line. Wright would rush in for the score and the Cougars were back down by a single score.