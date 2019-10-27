Montgomery Fire/Rescue competes in Firefighter Combat Challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Big 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge wrapped up in Montgomery Saturday and once again Montgomery Fire/Rescue came up big in the international competition.
The MFR teams have a history of performing well at the competition hosted in the Capital City.
Saturday marked the final day of the week-long event with probably the biggest achievement this year being Montgomery firefigher Jake Lanier being named the 2019 individual world champion.
“There’s such a sense of family in the fire department already, and you know, brotherhood, sisterhood, but I feel like that’s my little cousin, our nephew, I’m so proud of all of them," said Montgomery Fire/Rescue Capt. Jason Cupps.
Cupps says even if his squad didn’t didn’t place he’d still be proud.
“Because they work so hard. Just the grit and determination - I’ve been doing this longer than some of them, but it’s still inspiring to me to see them go out there and achieve such greatness, it just makes you so proud for your department, for your city. It’s just great,” said Montgomery Fire/Rescue Captain Jason Cupps.
Teams pushed through a rainy final day of competition to get to their goals.
The firefighter world challenge will be right back here in Montgomery again next year.
