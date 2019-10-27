No Tua? No problem, as Alabama rolls over Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide goes into halftime up 41-0 over the Razorbacks Saturday night, even as their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out with an ankle injury.
Mac Jones, a 6′2″, 205 pound sophomore out of Jacksonville, Florida played quarterback for the Tide in the homecoming game against Arkansas. Jones threw for two touchdown passes and 186 yards in the first half.
Devonte Smith leads the Tide offense in receiving yards with 67 yards, followed by Jerry Jeudy with 63 and Henry Ruggs with 45.
Henry Ruggs leads the running game with 12 caries for a total of 75 yards.
The Tide offense has delivered an impressive performance but the Alabama defense has been responsible for most of their time of the field; forcing a fumble that resulted in a touchdown, and a total of 3 interceptions, one of which Trevon Diggs back 86 yards for a touchdown.
Not to mention the Razorbacks have yet to see the endzone.
Arkansas mistakes have made it increasingly difficult to keep up. If they can leave the penalties in the first half they may may have an easier time riding the Tide.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.