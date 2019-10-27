Troy defense continues struggles against Georgia State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good stat: The Troy Trojans have scored 30 or more points in six of their seven games this season. A not so good stat: The Troy Trojans have given up 40 points or more in four of their seven games this season. The Trojans have lost all four of those games. This includes Saturday’s game on the road at Georgia State (6-2, 3-1) where Troy (3-4, 1-2) allowed a season-high 52 points in a 52-33 loss.
Troy’s defense entered Saturday with the 11th best rushing defense in the nation. They only allowed an average of 93.3 rushing yards per contest. Saturday, the Georgia State Panthers ran for 390 yards and completely bulldozed the Trojans behind a 242-yard, two-touchdown performance from Tra Barnett.
Barnett carried the ball 34 times in Saturday’s game, wearing down the Trojans defense. Then, when he needed a break, Seth Paige stepped in and carried it nine times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers were off and running from the opening horn. It was quarterback Dan Ellington who opened things up. He rushed in from 19 yards out to put the Panthers ahead 7-0 with 11:08 to play in the opening quarter.
The Trojans were held scoreless in the first, but evened the score in the second on a 10-yard run from DK Billingsley.
It was from this point that the Troy defense would be unable to slow down the Georgia State offense.
The Panthers scored with 10:33 left in the first half, and then were in the end zone just two minutes later on a 65-yard run by Paige. The Trojans turned the ball over on downs and on the very next play - Georgia State’s first play of its possession - Paige was off and running to the house.
Troy followed with a touchdown score but Georgia State answered with a score before the two teams would trade punts to end the half.
Trailing by two touchdowns, the Trojans got the ball to open the second half and punted. The Panthers scored a touchdown on a 16-play drive that went 80 yards. Ellington scored from 1-yard away for his second rushing score of the game.
From that point on, the Trojans would go score-for-score with Georgia State until the end of the game, never able to get the defensive stop they needed to get back into the game.
Kaleb Barker eclipsed 400 yards passing yet again for the Trojans. He finished with 421 yards and two passing touchdowns. Billingsley scored three touchdowns on the ground for Chip Lindsey’s team. Khalil McClain led the Trojans in receiving. He caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdowns.
The Trojans look to even their record at 4-4 next Saturday at Coastal Carolina. The two will kick things off at 2 p.m.
