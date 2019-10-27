Troy defense continues struggles against Georgia State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good stat: The Troy Trojans have scored 30 or more points in six of their seven games this season. A not so good stat: The Troy Trojans have given up 40 points or more in four of their seven games this season. The Trojans have lost all four of those games. This includes Saturday’s game on the road at Georgia State (6-2, 3-1) where Troy (3-4, 1-2) allowed a season-high 52 points in a 52-33 loss.