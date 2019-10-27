Tuskegee claims Whitewater Classic over Lane

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee ran away with the 2019 Whitewater Classic. The Golden Tigers (4-4, 4-1) ripped off their fourth-consecutive conference win with a 29-10 win over the Lane Dragons (2-6, 0-4).
The Golden Tigers led 10-7 after the first quarter. They got a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Phillip Brown and a 21-yard field goal from Arnes Huskic.
From there, they built a 15-7 lead before halftime behind a field goal and a safety in the second quarter.
It was methodical, but Tuskegee added two touchdowns in the third quarter to put things away. One, an 18-yard touchdown run from Taurean Taylor, and then a 42-yard pick six return by Brandon Roberts.
As a team, the Golden Tigers rushed for 142 yards. Ahmad Deramus threw for 124 yards. Steven Hodges led the receiving corps with 73 yards on four receptions.
The Golden Tigers march into their final two games of the season in the coming weeks in good position in the SIAC. They sit atop the SIAC West conference with games remaining against Edward Waters and Miles College. Miles trails Tuskegee in the SIAC West standings with a 3-1 record.
Tuskegee is on the road Friday at Edward Waters. That game kicks off at 6 p.m.
