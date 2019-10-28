Auburn mayor holds inaugural State of the City address

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Mayor Ron Anders held the first-ever State of the City address Monday night.
Throughout the address, Anders focused on several different topics, including infrastructure and the state of Auburn’s school system. Auburn City Manager Jim Buston said this event is a good way to reflect on the successes and challenges the Auburn community has shared over the last year.
“Basically, the role of government is service to the public and this is just one way we are providing a service to the public,” Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.
Anders ended the night by presenting the Mayor’s Lamplighter Awards. These new awards recognized the efforts six community members have made to make Auburn a brighter place to live and work.
