Inmate with violent history escapes Morgan County jail

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating an escaped inmate.
John Kaleb Gillespie is 30-years-old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds. He escaped the jail shortly after noon on Sunday afternoon. Do not approach. He has a violent history with law enforcement. Gillespie is accused of trying to run over a state trooper last year during a pursuit shortly after a standoff in Decatur. He’s charged with attempted murder.
Other charges include attempting to promote prison contraband, trafficking illegal drugs, failing to register as a sex offender and probation violation on second-degree rape.
“Investigators are currently pursing every lead. They came in at full-force as soon as they were notified and began piecing the puzzle together,” said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. “Determine number one, how did he do it, was there assistance both on the inside and the outside. From there, what direction did he go, what contacts did he have in the area, outside of the area, and trying to piece a picture together to point us in his direction.”
Investigators say Gillespie has ties to the area and believes he could be close.
