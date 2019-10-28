Legend Joe Namath giving back on the golf course to Alabama charities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL Legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Alabama favorite Joe Namath was in Hoover Monday at Greystone for the Namath Legends Golf Alabama tournament for charity.
A “Champion” both on-and-off the field, Joe has supported numerous charitable causes throughout his life. He has rallied volunteers, sponsors and celebrities to raise over $100 million.
In 2017, Joe and his team launched the Joe Namath Foundation. The private 501c3 supports children’s charities, neurological research, educational scholarships and special needs-based causes.
“The sport of football taught me that life is a team game,” Namath said. “We don’t accomplish much in life without the help from others. Through the foundation we will make a difference in our communities and in the lives of scores of children, individuals and families.”
Proceeds from Namath Legends Golf Alabama will benefit Local Alabama Charities.
