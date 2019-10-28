UPDATE: Suspect arrested in the death of Mario Addison’s brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has a Capital Murder warrant against 22-year-old Darius Frazier in the shooting death of 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus.
Detectives also obtained an Attempted Murder warrant against Frazier. He’s accused of shooting the woman who was with Rodriqcus.
There is no bond on the warrants.
The suspect is in the custody of the Birmingham City jail and will be transferred to the custody of the Jefferson County Jail.
ORIGINAL: Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night that left one person dead.
Police say they responded to a call of an altercation at 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Shawnee Lane. Arriving officers discovered 27-year-old GJamal Antonio Rodriqcus of Forestdale and a woman inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers say they learned the victim and suspect were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting.
Both victims were transported to UAB Hospital, where Rodriqcus later died.
Family confirmed that Rodriqcus is the brother of Panthers’ linebacker Mario Addison.
The female victim is expected to recover from her injuries.
