Rain returns for some Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Patchy fog is possible again in these overnight hours across central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Chilton, Perry and Marengo counties until 9 am.
A warm front will lift north Tuesday, bringing rain chances back to the forecast. Scattered showers will start to lift from south to north early in the day. Rain is more likely the farther south you live, though hit-and-miss showers are possible in central Alabama as well.
Rain and a few rumbles are likely Wednesday. Then, by Halloween, we’ll be watching our next front approach the state. Depending on the timing of this front, you may need a rain coat for trick-or-treating. We’re keeping an eye on it and will keep you updated!
Behind the next front, cooler air will arrive to our area. Afternoon highs in the 60s will return by the end of the week. Mornings will be in the 40s, with perhaps the 30s for some.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.