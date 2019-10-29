2 arrested after fight, shooting in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A fight at a Tuskegee business turned into a shooting Monday evening, according to police.
Assistant Chief of Police Loyd Jenkins said Tuskegee officers responded to the business in the 400 block of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in reference to a fight in progress. A caller said a man had been shot, and upon arrival police found three people involved in the fight.
Jenkins said officers were able to break up the fight and find a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hip. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and later released.
Jenkins said two people have been arrested and police expect more arrests to follow. No names have been released.
Anyone with information in this case should call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865.
