Auburn Tigers happy to be home

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football players and Coach Gus Malzahn said they're excited to be back for Saturday's game.
The No. 11 Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels for another SEC West matchup.
So how important is having the rest of your games at home? Coach Malzahn said, “It’s a difference maker. We play better at home, there is no doubt. We feed off of our crowd and our group is a lot more comfortable, that’s a great feeling. But we are glad to be back home, and we need to kick this thing off the right way. We are playing a team that presents challenges and they’re a talented team on defense and offense, so this is a good challenge for us.”
Linebacker Chandler Wooten said Saturday he’ll be playing in front of the best fans in college football.
Wide receiver Seth Williams said about his freshman quarterback Bo Nix, “He’s gonna get there. He’s got time.”
Malzahn also talked about how D.J. (Boobie) Whitlow is coming along in his recovery from a knee injury. Whitlow played a few snaps during the LSU game. Malzahn said, “Boobie (Whitlow) wasn’t 100% and he won’t be 100% this week. So, we were very impressed with D.J.; that was his first extended time playing. We will see how practice goes but we have some other guys we feel good about, too. We’ll have a good plan after Thursday’s practice on what we are going to do.”
The Tigers and Rebels take the field Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
