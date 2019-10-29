BBB: Debt collection agencies must follow rules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nobody plans on not being able to pay your bills, but sometimes it happens. If you’re late on a payment several months in a row you may get a call from a debt collector.
It’s important to know, debt collection agencies have to follow specific rules.
“Debt collectors can contact you by phone, email, text, or letter, as long as they identify who they are,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “They can’t call before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m.”
Smitherman says there are some other things these debt collectors can’t do. They are not allowed to threaten to arrest you, seize your property, or garnish your wages. If you get a call like that you need to report it to the Better Business Bureau or call police.
Also if they get you on the line, you have the right to ask questions.
“There are certain things a consumer can do," Smitherman said. "One, they can request the debt collector to verify the debt. How much is it? When is it from? Who do you owe? So then the consumer can look back and see it if was an oversight or an error.”
When a debt collector calls, they must follow up withing five days with a written validation notice. The notice should detail who you owe, how much you owe, and what you need to do next.
If you have questions you can always contact the Better Business Bureau.
