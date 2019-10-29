Downtown Montgomery buildings being restored into restaurant, event space

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major development project is coming to downtown Montgomery.
On Tuesday, Vintage Hospitality Group revealed more details about its plans to restore 36 and 46 Commerce Street to create City Fed, a project that will house an Italian restaurant called Ravello as well as event space.
Construction will restore the historic structure with ornate plaster crown moulding, tall ceilings and marble floors. The building will include two mezzanines, one overlooking the restaurant, a courtyard, cellar and ballroom.
Construction has already begun, but an official groundbreaking for the project will be on Nov. 6. City Fed is set to open in late 2020.
