Wet pattern continues through Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue across the state through the next 48 hours. It won’t rain that entire time, but intervals of rain and rumbles will continue through early Thursday afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times, and a few of the storms could be on the strong side, particularly late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The cold front slams through Alabama Thursday; temperatures will drop 20-30 degrees in just a few hours as the front passes. We’ll begin the day in the 70s, but end it in the 40s.
Trick-or-treaters will need to be dressed for cold, windy conditions. We think most of the significant rain ends early Thursday afternoon, but some leftover drizzle and sprinkles could make for damp conditions on the search for candy. Plan accordingly.
Alabama stays chilly through the weekend; we’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Friday. Highs will stay in the 60s Friday through early next week, with morning lows dropping into the 40s.
