Family of 19-year-old missing from Auburn exhausting every option to find her

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s on South College Street in Auburn where police say 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was last seen before she was reported missing.
Auburn police released new video of the teen entering a convenience store where eyewitness accounts say her black 2017 Honda CRV drove southbound on South College Street. On Saturday, the vehicle was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, almost an hour away from where the surveillance video was taken.
“She was with a certain person and she had just met him,” says Blanchard’s mother, Angela Haley-Harris.
Her mother Haley-Harris says her daughter was meeting a man that night. Blanchard’s family is still desperately searching for the Southern Union State Community College student. They say they won’t rest until they bring their loved one home.
“The family is definitely looking for her safe return. She’s somebody who’s fun-loving and has plenty of friends. If you see something say something. We’re continuing to hope for her safe return,” says Blanchard’s cousin, Tijah Heard.
Montgomery police and Auburn police have created a joint investigation along with the FBI, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies dedicated Blanchard’s safe return.
“I pray for the family. I want to keep them in my prayers and hope that this girl is found,” says Auburn University student, Thomas Lester.
“We really as a community need to band together and look out for each other because it’s a crazy world out here. I really hope they find this woman,” says an Auburn resident, Daphney Portis.
Police say anyone with more information on Blanchard’s whereabouts should contact the Auburn Police Department’s Detective Unit.
